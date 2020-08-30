Gradual increase in HIV infections among Sri Lankan youth

-

The National STD/AIDS Control Programme says that there is a risk of a gradual increase in the number of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infections among Sri Lankan youth.

Director of the Programme, Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi, said that the highest number of HIV infections have been reported in men between the ages of 19 and 25.

While 3,600 people have been diagnosed with HIV in the country so far, only 2,000 of them are being treated for it, said Dr. Hettiarachchi.