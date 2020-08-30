Husband and wife arrested while dealing heroin in Dehiwala

August 30, 2020   11:59 am

A married couple has been arrested by the Police yesterday (29) at Station Road, Dehiwala while distributing heroin.

The arrests have been made based on a tip-off received by Dehiwala Police that a married couple from Owen Place in Dehiwala is engaged in a drug racket.

Accordingly, the couple has been arrested last evening while distributing heroin on a three-wheeler at the Station Road.

Police have also recovered 40 grams of heroin worth nearly Rs 600,000 found on the suspects.

The arrested husband and wife are to be produced before the Dehiwala Magistrate today (30).

