Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted an attempt to smuggle in turmeric into the country from India, stated Police Media Division.

Reportedly, the Navy raid has been made on the seas of Kalpitiya.

Six individuals have also been taken into the custody by the Navy.

A hauls of 1,400 kilograms of turmeric has been recovered in the raid.

The arrested suspects along with the turmeric have been handed over to the Police.