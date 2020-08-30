COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka nears 3,000

-

Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected today (30) increasing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,998.

Three recent arrivals from the Maldives have tested positive for the virus, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

The Epidemiology Unit says 125 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,860 as 11 patients were discharged earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.