More Sri Lankans return to island

August 30, 2020   03:04 pm

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated to the island.

Accordingly, a group of 280 Sri Lankans from the United Arab Emirates arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (30).

Meanwhile, another charter flight brought down 42 Sri Lankans stranded in Doha, Qatar this morning.

All passengers were subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises itself.

