Nalaka Godahewa on a new constitution

-

It is expected to introduce a new constitution that gives equal rights to all citizens of the country, stated State Minister Nalaka Godahewa.

The State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal, and Public Sanitation mentioned this speaking to the media following a visit to the Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya in Kandy, yesterday (29).

Responding to a question raised by the media, the Minister said that a statement made by one of the Members of Parliament had resulted in the resurgence of racist issues in the country.

Godahewa further said that a new constitution should be drafted to ensure equal rights for all citizens and to safeguard the unity of the country, so that such problems do not recur.