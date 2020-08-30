30-year-old killed in clash at Kotikawatta food hut

-

A man has been killed in a clash that occurred at a temporary food hut in the Kotikawatta area, Ada Derana reporter.

The deceased is the 30-year-old owner of the food hut residing in the Kotikawatta area.

The clash had occurred at around 2 am this morning (30) between the food hut owner and a youth who had come to buy food.

Reportedly, a disagreement had escalated when the youth had brought in more individuals to the food hut and assaulted the owner.

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident so far.

Wellampitiya Police have investigations into the matter.