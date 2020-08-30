Private university student arrested over drug dealing

-

Hanwella Police yesterday (29) arrested a student of private university for being involved in a heroin racket.

The arrest has been made during a search of a room in Hanwella rented out to a 29-year-old youth studying at private university in Malabe.

The Police have recovered 20 grams and 500 milligrams of heroin found with the suspect.

Upon interrogation, it has revealed that the student obtains drugs from a resident of Biyagama and packets them in his room for distribution in Balangoda area.

Reportedly, he hides the packets of drugs in various spots in Balangoda and sells them through an ‘easy-cash’ method from his room.

Subsequently, the Hanwella Police have strategically directed the arrested youth to arrest the Biyagama resident who supplies the drugs to the student.

Police have seized 55 grams of heroin found in the possession of the 45-year-old suspect.

As per the police, the combined worth of the heroin found on both suspects is nearly Rs 1 million.