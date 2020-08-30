-

Sri Lanka reached the 3,000th mark in the tally of total coronavirus-positive cases reported in the country.

This is with two recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates testing positive COVID-19, as per the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the number of active COVID-19 cases currently under treatment moves to 128.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries recorded in the country moved to 2,860 as 11 more patients were discharged upon recovery today (30).

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.