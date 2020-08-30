Ten more foreign arrivals test positive for COVID-19

-

Ten more foreign arrivals have moved the total tally of COVID-19 cases detected in Sri Lanka to 3,010, according to the Department of Government information.

The latest cases are recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), confirmed the Director General of the Department.

A total of 15 cases – 03 returnees from the Maldives and 12 from UAE – have been detected in the country within the day.

Accordingly, 138 active cases of the virus infection are being treated at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries recorded in the country moved to 2,860 as 11 more patients were discharged upon recovery today (30).

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.