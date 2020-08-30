Can develop country even while in opposition - Sajith

-

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says that one can work to develop the country even while in opposition.

The Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) expressed these views attending an event held today (30) to hand over medical equipment to the Wethara District Hospital in Polgasowita.

He says that other parties try to serve after obtaining power. However, SJB has realized that a certain amount of work can be done even while in the opposition, he added.

Strengthening the country should not be limited to the funds from the government, Premadasa said.

“If politicians are able and have a desire to, they do not need to wait for governing powers to serve the people. We, too, can serve through certain programs”, he points out.