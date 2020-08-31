Two more Covid-19 cases brings total to 3,012

August 31, 2020   08:20 am

-

Two more cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,012.

Two Indian nationals, who are both seamen, have tested positive for COvid-19 while in quarantine.

A total of 17 new cases have been reported within yesterday (30).

Accordingly, 140 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries has moved to 2,860.

