Youth murdered over family dispute in Medawachchiya

A person has been stabbed to death with a sharp object over a family dispute in Medawachchiya.

The killing had taken place at around 1.30 a.m. yesterday (30) while the victims is a 27-year-old resident of Medawachchiya.

Police said the murder had taken place owing to dispute between the victim and his sister’s husband.

The suspect has reportedly fled the area while Medawachchiya Police are conducting further investigations.