Proposed draft 20th amendment before Cabinet this week

Proposed draft 20th amendment before Cabinet this week

August 31, 2020   09:19 am

-

The proposed draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is scheduled to be tabled before the Cabinet of Ministers this week, according to political sources.

The Cabinet is slated to meet at 4.00 p.m. on Wednesday (Sep. 02) under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while the draft proposal will be presented then.

Meanwhile sources also reveal that the proposal on the committee to be appointed by the Justice Ministry for the drafting of the Constitution will also be presented to the Cabinet this week.

The proposal to remove the 19th amendment to the constitution was presented at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

Accordingly a  committee comprised of several ministers was appointed to submit proposals on a new constitutional amendment to the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories