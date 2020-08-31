Proposed draft 20th amendment before Cabinet this week

-

The proposed draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is scheduled to be tabled before the Cabinet of Ministers this week, according to political sources.

The Cabinet is slated to meet at 4.00 p.m. on Wednesday (Sep. 02) under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while the draft proposal will be presented then.

Meanwhile sources also reveal that the proposal on the committee to be appointed by the Justice Ministry for the drafting of the Constitution will also be presented to the Cabinet this week.

The proposal to remove the 19th amendment to the constitution was presented at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

Accordingly a committee comprised of several ministers was appointed to submit proposals on a new constitutional amendment to the Cabinet.