Three Nigerians and 2 locals arrested over visa violations

Five individuals including three foreign nationals have been arrested in Mount Lavinia over violation of visa regulations.

The arrest has been made on a tip-off received by the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD), stated the Police Media Division.

According to three Nigerian nationals have been arrested in this manner. They have been arrested over remaining in the country without valid visa documents.

The other two arrestees are locals who aided and abetted the Nigerians, stated the Police.

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by the Police OCPD.