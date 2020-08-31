Fire at Karadiyana garbage dump extinguished

-

The sudden fire that erupted at the Karadiyana garbage dump in Piliyandala has been extinguished, confirmed the Moratuwa Fire Service Department.

A sudden fire had broken out in the lower part of the garbage dump at around 9.00 pm last night (30).

Reportedly, the Fire Service Departments of Moratuwa and Mount Lavinia had immediately rushed to control the fire.

Three fire-trucks have been used to control the fire.

A period of nearly 3 hours has been taken to completely extinguish the fire.