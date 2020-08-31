Ranil arrives at Police Unit PCoI on Easter attacks

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The United National Party (UNP) Leader Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Unit to make a statement regarding the attacks.

He, along with former State Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene and former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake, was previously summoned to appear at the Police Unit of the Commission on the incident.

Accordingly, Wijewardena appeared at the unit on August 18 while Ratnayake is also set to visit the unit today (August 31).

Meanwhile, officers of the Police Unit visited former President Maithripala Sirisena’s residence on August 26 and recorded a 9-hour long statement on the attacks.