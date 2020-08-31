Fourteenth suspect named in case against drug trafficking PNB officers

-

The thirteen officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) who were arrested for their alleged links with drug dealers have been further remanded.

They were ordered to be remanded until September 14, when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (31).

However, the suspects were not produced before the court today due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

At the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, who appeared on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), submitted a report on the progress of the investigations carried out on the matter.

Further, the Deputy Solicitor requested permission to name Udara Sampath, a drug racketeer and underworld crime gang leader, currently living in Dubai, as the fourteenth suspect of the case.

Accepting the request, the Chief Magistrate allowed the naming of Udara Sampath as the fourteenth suspect in the case.