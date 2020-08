-

Nine associates of the large-scale drug racketeer ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ have been arrested by Sri Lanka Police, stated the Police Media Division.

Among the arrestees is also Suresh, the brother of ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’, the Police confirmed.

Police have recovered 70 grams of heroin found on the suspects at the time of arrest.

‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ is currently believed to be in hiding in India.