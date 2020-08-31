Hurubuhutiya arrested with heroin hidden in face mask

-

An individual has been arrested at the Galahitiyawa area in Ganemulla while hiding heroin in his face mask.

The arrest, based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Ganemulla Police, has been made last evening (30).

Officers have found 7 small packets of heroin hidden between the fabrics of the mask.

Reportedly, the arrested is a 36 year old man who goes by the alias ‘Hurubuhutiya’.

It has been revealed that he carries out a drug operation targeting school children, said the Police.

Further investigations are carried out by the Ganemulla Police.