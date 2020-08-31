Hurubuhutiya arrested with heroin hidden in face mask
August 31, 2020 01:00 pm
An individual has been arrested at the Galahitiyawa area in Ganemulla while hiding heroin in his face mask.
The arrest, based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Ganemulla Police, has been made last evening (30).
Officers have found 7 small packets of heroin hidden between the fabrics of the mask.
Reportedly, the arrested is a 36 year old man who goes by the alias ‘Hurubuhutiya’.
It has been revealed that he carries out a drug operation targeting school children, said the Police.
Further investigations are carried out by the Ganemulla Police.