Close associate of Kanjipani Imran arrested

Sri Lanka Police says that around 400 individuals were arrested during special police operations carried out within the Western Province between 6.00 a.m. yesterday and 5.00 a.m. today (31).

This includes underworld figure Mohamed Faiz Mohamed Faroos, also known as ‘Pichche Faiz’, who is a close associate of imprisoned underworld leader ‘Kanjipani Imran’. He was arrested by Maligawatte Police.

Meanwhile three individuals allegedly responsible for the distribution of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, in the Bambalapitiya area have been arrested last night by officers of the Bambalapitiya anti-vice unit.

A total of 485 grams of ‘ice’ found in their possession has also been taken into custody.

The suspects, residents of Colombo 12, have been apprehended by the police for the first time while they have no prior convictions.

However, the main drug trafficker responsible for handling the drug operation has been identified and investigations are ongoing to capture him.