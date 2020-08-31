Sri Lankas Covid-19 recoveries climb to 2,868

August 31, 2020   02:39 pm

Eight more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,868.

Five patients from Welikanda Base Hospital, two from the Iranawila Hospital and another from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) have been discharged. 

Accordingly, 132 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the tally of confirmed cases has risen to 3,012.

