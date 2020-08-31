Uva and North-Western Province governors swapped

August 31, 2020   05:01 pm

Governor of the North-Western Province A. J. M. Muzammil has taken oath as the new governor of the Uva Province.

The governorship of Uva Province was previously held by D. C. Raja Collure.

Accordngly, Collure has been sworn in as the governor of the North-Western Province, the post held by Muzammil.

Both governors were sworn into their new positions before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (31).

