US Defence Secretarys phone call with President Rajapaksa

August 31, 2020   05:06 pm

Sri Lanka and the United States have expressed commitment to expanding bilateral defense relations and to advancing shared interests.

US Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper spoke with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the phone today. 

“During the call, Secretary Esper congratulated the President on his successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent conclusion of parliamentary elections, and urged continued progress on reconciliation and human rights in Sri Lanka.” 

The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations, the US Defense Department said in a statement. 

“Reviewing common bilateral defense priorities, they noted opportunities to enhance military professionalization, counter-terrorism, and maritime security cooperation.” 

Both leaders expressed their commitment to expanding bilateral defense relations and to advancing shared interests, the release said.

Meanwhile in a twitter message, Dr. Esper said: “Good talk today w Sri Lankan President @GotabayaR. We discussed our cooperation in responding to COVID 19 & the international security environment. We look to deepen CT & maritime security cooperation, and I encouraged continued progress on human rights & reconciliation.”

 

 

