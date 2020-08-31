More new COVID-19 cases push tally to 3,018

-

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected this evening (31) increasing the total number of positive cases in the country to 3,018.

Two among the latest cases are recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

The Epidemiology Unit says 138 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,868 as 08 patients were discharged earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.