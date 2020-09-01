31 returnees from Qatar add to COVID-19 case count

-

Thirty-one more foreign arrivals have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection jumping the total count of coronavirus cases recorded in the country to 3,049.

All 31 cases are recent returnees from Qatar, Department of Government Information confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 36 new cases have been reported within the day. Among them, 32 are from the Qatar, 02 from the United Arab Emirates while the other 02 is from India,

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 169 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,868 as 08 patients were discharged upon recovery today (31).

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.