31 returnees from Qatar add to COVID-19 case count

August 31, 2020   11:51 pm

-

Thirty-one more foreign arrivals have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection jumping the total count of coronavirus cases recorded in the country to 3,049.

All 31 cases are recent returnees from Qatar, Department of Government Information confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 36 new cases have been reported within the day. Among them, 32 are from the Qatar, 02 from the United Arab Emirates while the other 02 is from India,

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 169 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,868 as 08 patients were discharged upon recovery today (31).

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories