Showers over 100 mm likely in some places

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers over 100 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Eastern, North-Central, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Fairly heavy showers over 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western, and Southern provinces.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

However, the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 28th of August to the 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (01) are Nochchiyagama, Yalegama, Galkulama, Siyambalewa, Nitulgollewa, and Verugal at about 12.10 noon.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara, Hambantota, and Pottuvil.

Winds will be westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara, and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara, and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.