22 more foreign arrivals test coronavirus positive

September 1, 2020   11:24 am

Twenty-two more foreign arrivals are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

The new cases are all recent arrivals from Qatar, the Director General of the Department stated.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus infections reported in the country has moved to 3,071 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 191 active cases are currently receiving medical care at selected hospitals across the country.

The total count of recoveries recorded in the country stands at 2,868 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.

