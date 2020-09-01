Two arrested for printing counterfeit notes

-

Two individuals have been arrested in Weeraketiya area over the printing and possession of counterfeit currency notes.

Police stated that a man on a motorcycle was arrested with 200 fake Rs 5,000 notes at the Hunnakumbura area in Weeraketiya.

Interrogation of the arrestee has led to the raid of a place that prints fake notes in Udayala, Weeraketiya.

Another suspect, along with a computer, and a printer used for printing counterfeit money, has been apprehended during the raid.

The arrestees, aged 27 and 39 years, have been identified to be residents of the Udayala area.

They will be produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (01).