Thundershowers expected over next 24 hours

-

Showery condition over the island is likely to enhance today (01 September 2020), stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places in Uva, Eastern, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places.

Fairly heavy showers over 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western, and Southern provinces tomorrow (02).

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over North-central, and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 28th of August to the 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (02) are Madurankuli, Talgaswewa, Hunugallewa, Mannampitiya and Kalkudah at about 12.09 noon.