GSMB sends another team to probe recent earth tremble in Kandy

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) has deployed another team of officials to probe the recent earth tremble which occurred in the Kandy District.

On August 29, an unusual earth tremble was reported from several areas in the Kandy District at around 8.30 pm in the night.

According to Sajjana de Silva, Director-General of GSMB, the incident was not an earthquake.

However, the exact cause for the incident has not yet been determined, he said.

Speaking Ada Derana, the Director General said that further thorough investigations will carried out on the matter.

Accordingly, another team from the GSMB visited the affected area in Kandy this morning (01).

Investigations into the phenomenon are currently underway.