Public requested not to invite President for private functions

Public requested not to invite President for private functions

September 1, 2020   06:23 pm

-

President’s Media Division requests the general public to refrain from inviting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to private functions.

This request is made considering that such invitations may hinder his priority to attend to vital national issues, stated PMD issuing a press release.

PMD points out that President Rajapaksa has given priority to expedite development projects and resolve issues of grass-root level public issues in his daily schedule.

Accordingly, the general public is kindly requested to refrain from inviting the President as he does not expect to spend time attending functions, prize givings, weddings and parties in addition to fulfilling national duties.

The PMD says that the President is invited to many private events due to the public’s respect and admiration towards him and that President Rajapaksa appreciates this bond between him and the people.

However, the President is determined to commit every hour spent away from official duties to work towards the upliftment of the people, PMD stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories