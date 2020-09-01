Public requested not to invite President for private functions

-

President’s Media Division requests the general public to refrain from inviting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to private functions.

This request is made considering that such invitations may hinder his priority to attend to vital national issues, stated PMD issuing a press release.

PMD points out that President Rajapaksa has given priority to expedite development projects and resolve issues of grass-root level public issues in his daily schedule.

Accordingly, the general public is kindly requested to refrain from inviting the President as he does not expect to spend time attending functions, prize givings, weddings and parties in addition to fulfilling national duties.

The PMD says that the President is invited to many private events due to the public’s respect and admiration towards him and that President Rajapaksa appreciates this bond between him and the people.

However, the President is determined to commit every hour spent away from official duties to work towards the upliftment of the people, PMD stated.