More foreign arrivals hike COVID-19 case tally

Two more individuals have tested positive for the virus increasing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 3,073, says the Department of Government Information.

The latest positive cases are recent arrivals from India and the United Arab Emirates.

Accordingly, 24 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported within the day so far, with 22 returnees from Qatar testing positive earlier today.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 182 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the number of recuperations from the disease moved up to 2,879 earlier today (01) as 11 virus-infected patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.