Eight more cases of COVID-19 jump count to 3,081

Eight more new cases of coronavirus infection have jumped the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka to 3,081.

Six among the latest cases are recent arrivals from the Maldives while one is a returned from India. An Indian national seaman is, too, among the latest cases.

Accordingly, 32 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported within the day so far, with 22 returnees from Qatar and one each from India and the United Arab Emirates testing positive earlier today (01).

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 190 active cases are currently under medical care at various hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country moved up to 2,879 as 11 patients were discharged today upon complete recovery from the disease.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.