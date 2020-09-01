COVID-19: Total at 3,092 with 11 new cases

-

More foreign arrivals have added to the total count of coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka, stated the Department of Government Information.

Six recent arrivals from Qatar and 05 more from Kuwait have pushed the total tally to 3,092 cases.

Accordingly, a total of 43 new virus-positive cases have been reported within the day so far as 22 returnees from Qatar, 06 from the Maldives, 02 from India, 01 from the United Arab Emirates, and an Indian seaman tested positive earlier today (01).

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 201 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,879 as 11 patients were discharged upon recovery today.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 12 deaths from the virus so far.