Heavy rainfall above 100mm likely in parts of the island

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue further today (02), the Department of Meteorology has warned.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places.

Strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph can be expected during thundershowers.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sun will be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year due to its apparent southward relative motion, the Meteorology Department said further. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (02) are Madurankuli, Talgaswewa, Hunugallewa, Mannampitiya and Kalkudah at about 12.09 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambanthota and Batticaloa.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo and South-westerly in the other sea areas around the Island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities have been requested to be vigilant in this regards.