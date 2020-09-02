Draft of 20A to be tabled in Cabinet meeting today

-

The draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be tabled to the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers today (02).

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is scheduled to be held this evening at 4.00 pm.

On Tuesday (01), the Minister of Justice, President’s Counsel (PC) Ali Sabry said the draft of the 20th Amendment was directed to Attorney General Dappula de Livera for his observation.

It was referred to the Attorney General by the Secretary to Ministry of Justice.