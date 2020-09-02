Another earth tremble shakes up Kandy

Another earth tremble shakes up Kandy

September 2, 2020   11:37 am

-

Another unusual earth tremble is reported from the Kandy District early this morning (02).

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), the incident took place at around 07.06 am in the Pallekele area.

The Senior Director (Geology) of the GSMB, Mr. Udaya de Silva noted that it is yet to be determined if this earth tremble is an earthquake.

In the meantime, an earth tremble was recently reported from Anuragama area in Kandy at around 8.30 pm on August 29.

The GSMB later deployed two teams of officials to probe this earth tremble.

However, Director-General of GSMB Sajjana de Silva had stated that the incident was not an earthquake.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories