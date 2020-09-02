Another earth tremble shakes up Kandy

-

Another unusual earth tremble is reported from the Kandy District early this morning (02).

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), the incident took place at around 07.06 am in the Pallekele area.

The Senior Director (Geology) of the GSMB, Mr. Udaya de Silva noted that it is yet to be determined if this earth tremble is an earthquake.

In the meantime, an earth tremble was recently reported from Anuragama area in Kandy at around 8.30 pm on August 29.

The GSMB later deployed two teams of officials to probe this earth tremble.

However, Director-General of GSMB Sajjana de Silva had stated that the incident was not an earthquake.