Landslide early warning issued for several areas

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 2 (Amber) landslide early warning for parts of Galle and Kalutara districts.

The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, people living in following areas are be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Locations for Potential Risk:

Galle District

Elpitiya, Nagoda and Baddegama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District

Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas



In the meantime, Level 1 landslide early warning for the following areas:

Galle District

Niyagama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kalutara District

Mathugama, Walallawita, Ingiriya, Agalawatta, Horana and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kegalle District

Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District

Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

As the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, the residents of the aforementioned areas are urged to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the rain continues.