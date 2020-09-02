Landslide early warning issued for several areas

Landslide early warning issued for several areas

September 2, 2020   12:37 pm

-

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 2 (Amber) landslide early warning for parts of Galle and Kalutara districts.

The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, people living in following areas are be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Locations for Potential Risk:

Galle District
Elpitiya, Nagoda and Baddegama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District
Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas


In the meantime, Level 1 landslide early warning for the following areas:

Galle District
Niyagama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kalutara District
Mathugama, Walallawita, Ingiriya, Agalawatta, Horana and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kegalle District
Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District
Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

As the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, the residents of the aforementioned areas are urged to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the rain continues.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories