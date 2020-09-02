Several areas inundated by heavy rainfall

-

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says parts of the island have been affected by the prevailing inclement weather condition.

Nearly 35 houses in Morawewa, Kantale and Kinniya areas in the Trincomalee District have reportedly suffered partial damages owing to gusts of winds.

Meanwhile, 112 houses in Mannar have also been partially damaged as a result of the adverse weather, the DMC said.

Further, Maharagama-Horana road (280 bus route) has been inundated near the expressway flyover at Deepangoda and Jambugashandiya at Kiriwattuduwa due to downpours that plagued the area since last night (01).

Ada Derana correspondent says the buses operating on the Maharagama-Horana road and Kottawa-Thalagala road (128 bus route) were halted temporarily.

In the meantime, heavy rains have inundated the low-lying parts of the Horana-Kulupana area.

Moreover, gusty winds and fallen trees are reported from Waraguru Mawatha and Malwatte Road in Hokandara, resulting in disruption of traffic.