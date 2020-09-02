23kg of heroin recovered in Sapugaskanda; suspect arrested

September 2, 2020   01:54 pm

Police have recovered 23 kilograms of heroin in the Sapugaskanda area and arrested one suspect in connection.

The drugs were seized at Samadhi Mawatha in Sapugaskanda during a raid carried out by Meegahawatta Police.

A 37-year-old carpenter from the area has been arrested on suspicion. He is reportedly the brother of a police officer attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The CCD officer in question is also currently under investigation over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Further investigations are currently underway regarding the drug haul and suspect, the police said.

