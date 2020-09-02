20th amendment draft bill can be enacted with 2/3 majority - AG

-

The Attorney General has advised the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice that the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution does not attract the holding of a referendum, in terms of Article No. 83 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The Attorney General has therefore informed the Justice Secretary that the bill may be enacted by the Parliament with a two-thirds majority of all members.

On Tuesday (01), the Minister of Justice, President’s Counsel (PC) Ali Sabry said the 20th Amendment draft bill was directed to Attorney General Dappula de Livera for his observation.

It had been referred to the Attorney General by the Secretary to Ministry of Justice, M.M.P.K. Mayadunne.

Meanwhile the draft of the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution is scheduled to be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today.

The Cabinet is slated to meet at 4.00 p.m. today under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.