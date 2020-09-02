Cabinet approves draft of 20A

-

The draft Bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and it is to be gazette tonight (02), according to sources.

The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took place this evening.

Accordingly, the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was tabled in the meeting.

The proposed draft constitutional amendment reportedly seeks to remove all the provisions in the 19th Amendment except the right to information, limiting the term of office of the President and the duration of the Parliament to 5 years, and the number of terms a president can serve.