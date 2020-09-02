Four arrivals test positive for COVID-19; Cases hit 3,101

September 2, 2020   11:08 pm

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been detected today (02) as the total number of positive cases in the country to 3,101.

Accordingly, 02 recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 01 each from India and Qatar have tested positive for the virus, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

The Epidemiology Unit says 206 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,883 as 04 patients were discharged from the IDH and the Welikanda Base Hospital earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

