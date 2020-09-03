Pillayan arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

-

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias “Pillayan” has appeared before the police unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Easter Sunday terror attacks.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, Pillayan, accompanied by prison officers, had arrived at the PCoI premises at around 8.30 am this morning.

The PCoI on Easter attacks had previouslt notified him to record a statement with the panel today on the tragic bombings that took place last year.

Pillayan was arrested on October 11, 2015 when he arrived at the CID to give a statement in connection with the assassination of the late Tamil politician Joseph Pararajasingham, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve in 2005.

A gunman opened fire on TNA MP Pararajasingham after he received communion at St Mary’s church in Batticaloa, killing him and injuring eight others including his wife.

Pillayan has since been under remand custody without being granted bail.