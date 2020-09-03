Cabinet sub-committee on investment promotion to be appointed

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to appoint a Cabinet sub-committee on investment promotion to provide relevant policy and practical solutions.

The relevant proposal was tabled in the Cabinet meeting by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The sub-committee, chaired by the President, will comprise of the following ministers:

• Minister of Finance and Minister of Urban Development and Housing PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

• Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda

• Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge

• Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana

• Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma

• Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando

• Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa

• Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera

• Minister of Lands S.M. Chandrasena

• Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara

• Minister of Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila

• Minister of Plantation Ramesh Pathirana

• Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga

• Minister of ports and Shipping Rothitha Abeygunawardhana

• Minister of Justice Ali Sabry

Cabinet approval was also granted to get the assistance of the following state Ministers for the activities of the Sub-Committee.

• Duminda Dissanayake - State Minister of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation projects Development

• Jayantha Samaraweera - State Minister of Warehouse Facilities, Container yards, port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development

• Dilum Amunugama - State Minister of Vehicle Refutation, Bus Transport services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry

• D.V. Chanaka - State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development

• Nalaka Godahewa - State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness

• Ajith Nivard Cabraal - State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms

The Government has prioritized the expansion of local and foreign investment facilities for an export and import substitution manufacturing economy that will benefit all parties while eradicating poverty through the National Development Program in the Policy Framework "Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour".