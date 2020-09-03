Land plots from regional industrial zones allocated to establish industries

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to allocate plots of lands from regional industrial zones for the establishment of industries.

This is under the ‘Regional Industrial Zones Development Programme’ implemented by the Ministry of Industries with the aim of promoting the industries at regional level.

The proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet by the Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa.

Accordingly, approval has been granted for the allocation of plots of lands on tenancy from the industrial zones of Ratmalana, Kalutara, Millewa, Nalanda, Ulapone, Makandura, Uva Paranagama and Batticaloa.

The lands will be allocated for 09 investors for a period of 35 years for inauguration of industries.

This procedure will be subject to the recommendations submitted by the relevant regional industrial services committees.