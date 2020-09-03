Amended National Policy on Natural Gases approved

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the amended national policy on natural gases in Sri Lanka.

The national policy was amended by a committee appointed to inspect and table the required amendments to the draft national policy on the natural gases in the country.

The Committee, comprising of 17 intellects, was appointed at the Cabinet meeting held on February 17.

Accordingly, the amended policy was submitted to the Cabinet by the Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila.

Subsequently, the Cabinet decided to grant approval for the amended policy.