Sri Lankan youth killed in gas pipeline explosion in Abu Dhabi

A Sri Lankan national has died in an accident caused by an explosion of gas pipeline in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deceased is a 28-year-old youth named Samith Rangana, hailing from Warakapitiya in Weligama, Matara.

The incident reportedly took place on the 31st of August.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Rangana’s mother said the family members are yet to receive any information about his demise and appealed to the authorities to repatriate his remains to Sri Lanka.

Rangana had first left for Abu Dhabi on the 23rd of September in 2014. He had returned to the island last year, on the 25th of March, according to the mother.

In the meantime, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the UAE, releasing a statement, said unconfirmed information was first received claiming that two Sri Lankans had sustained injuries in an accident that took place at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The Embassy officials have subsequently visited the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment, to confirm the details of the injured.

However, one of the two injured Sri Lankans has succumbed to injuries and the remaining individual is still being treated at the intensive care unit of the relevant hospital, the Embassy confirmed.