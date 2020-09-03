Draft of 20th Amendment gazetted

-

The extraordinary gazette notification on the draft Bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution has been published.

The relevant draft Bill was approved by Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday (02) during its meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It was then sent to the Government Printer for the publishing of the Gazette. The draft bill is expected to be tabled in parliament within the next two weeks.

The Attorney General yesterday advised the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice that the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution does not attract the holding of a referendum, in terms of Article No. 83 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The Attorney General had therefore informed the Justice Secretary that the bill may be enacted by the Parliament with a two-thirds majority of all members.

The draft Bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is as follows:

Draft Bill - 20th Amendment... by Ada Derana